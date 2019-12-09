Expand / Collapse search

Georgia police officer helps mother with infant in traffic court

Lilburn
LILBURN, Ga. - It was an amazing photo of an officer posted to the Lilburn Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday. It was taken inside traffic court.

The department said a mother was in court with her baby when her infant became fussy. She took the child outside the courtroom, but when it was her turn to see the judge, the baby was still fussy.

Lilburn officer steps in to help mother

A Lilburn police officer stepped in to help a mother calm her baby in a courtroom during her appearance at court.

That’s when Officer Nichelle Moore said she would take the baby. Officer Moore stayed with the child, even stepping in to give the baby a bottle.

“When you have traffic court but your baby is hungry.....No worries, we got you👍," the post read.

 