Georgia police officer dies in crash on way home from work

A Georgia police officer on his way home from work was killed in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, police said.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Officer Reginald Brannen was in his personal vehicle when he collided with a tractor trailer in the 4200 block of Highway 21 in Garden City. The 23-year-old died as a result of his injuries.

"Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan," Chief Lenny Gunther said. "He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family."

Officer Brannen join the police department in December of 2020.

