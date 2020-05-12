Georgia police desperately searching for Alzheimer's patient

article

Police in Clarkston are asking the public to help them find an Alzheimer's patient who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Officials have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 79-year-old Willie Beard.

According to police, Beard was last seen on the 100 block of Plantation Drive around 6:45 Tuesday morning. He was driving a black 1996 Mercedes E320.

Police say Beard has Alzheimer's, does not have his glasses, has no money or phone, and his car is low on gas.

Beard is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help police find Beard, please call 911 or the City of Clarkston Police at 404-557-8956

