Georgia pharmacist spreads joy with handmade cards

Handmade cards with inspiring messages and beautiful artwork stapled on customer's prescription bags at Lily's Pharmacy in Johns Creek.

Owner Dr. Jennifer Shannon told FOX 5 for weeks she heard the despair in her customers' voices.

"We were getting calls of pure sadness," Dr. Jennifer Shannon said. "Elderly patients stuck at home worried about getting their medicine and sad that they were far from friends and family."

Dr. Shannon and her family knew they had to do something.

"I asked my kids to start making handmade cards," Dr. Shannon said. "My oldest daughter Lily said that we needed more people so we could give more cards out."

The Shannons went to social media and made a request for people in the community to make cards for their customers in hopes of brightening their day.

"I can't believe the response, well I guess I shouldn't be shocked, this community is amazing," Dr. Shannon said.

They've already received more than two thousand cars, and thanks to the community Dr. Shannon says elderly patients aren't the only ones on the receiving end.

"We started putting them on random bags because all of us need something right now to make us smile," Dr. Shannon said.

And now, a twist...

Dr. Shannon says some of the people who have received the cards are returning the gesture by making their own cards to say thank you to the kids and adults who made one for them.

"At a time when people are feeling dark, we got to spread sunlight," Dr. Shannon said. "My family and I got a front-row seat to kindness. It's amazing."

If you'd like to make a card, you can drop it off or mail it to Lily's Pharmacy located at 11670 Jones Bridge Rd Ste E, Johns Creek, GA 30005.

For more info call Lily's Pharmacy at 678-964-5459 or visit their website at lilyspharmacy.com.