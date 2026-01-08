Georgia ordered to return Young Thug's cash, jewelry and cars by Friday

article

The Brief Georgia must return cash, luxury vehicles, and jewelry seized from Young Thug by 5 p.m. Jan. 9. The judge dismissed the state’s appeal after prosecutors failed to order a required transcript. The court ruled the delay was unreasonable, inexcusable, and entirely caused by the state.



The state of Georgia has been ordered to return roughly $150,000 in cash, multiple luxury vehicles, and high-end jewelry to rapper Young Thug by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, after a Fulton County judge dismissed the state’s appeal in a civil forfeiture case tied to the YSL RICO investigation.

The information was first reported online by ThuggerDaily, who became popular for his coverage of the lengthy YSL trial in Fulton County.

In a sharply worded order, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled that prosecutors caused an unreasonable and inexcusable delay by failing to order a required transcript for their appeal. Court records show the state repeatedly requested deadline extensions while implying the transcript was being prepared, but later admitted it never contacted the court reporter or ordered the transcript at all

The judge found the delay exceeded 90 days, misled the court, and prejudiced Williams by continuing to deprive him of his property. Because civil forfeiture is considered a quasi-criminal process that must be strictly construed against the state, the court ruled the property must be returned promptly and without liens. The order also makes clear that no further appeal can delay the return of the seized items.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested in May 2022 as part of a sweeping gang indictment filed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors accused Williams of being a leader of Young Slime Life (YSL), which authorities alleged functioned as a criminal street gang involved in violent crimes, drug trafficking, and weapons offenses.

The case was brought under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and included dozens of defendants and charges. Prosecutors argued that song lyrics, music videos, and social media posts helped promote and further criminal activity, a claim strongly disputed by the defense. The case quickly became one of the most high-profile and controversial criminal prosecutions in Georgia, drawing national attention over the use of rap lyrics as evidence and the length and complexity of the trial.

The trial for Young Thug ultimately ended with a negotiated plea rather than a jury verdict. In October 2024, Williams accepted a guilty plea deal that resulted in time served and 15 years of probation, allowing him to be released from jail.

The remaining co-defendants proceeded to trial, and in December 2024, the final defendants were acquitted of the most serious charges. The outcomes brought an end to the sprawling YSL RICO case without murder convictions against the central group of defendants.

What is Young Thug doing now

Since his release, Young Thug has been focused on fulfilling the terms of his probation requirements, performing at major music festivals, working on new music and recently became engaged.

