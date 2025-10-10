Young Thug to speak to FOX 5's Portia Bruner at College Park festival Saturday

article

The Brief Young Thug will be interviewed by FOX 5’s Portia Bruner at the College Park festival as part of his community service. The city will declare October 11 as "Jeffery Williams Day" honoring Young Thug’s community impact and local roots. The 9th Annual Citywide Festival features 200+ vendors, live performances, family events, and a Chaka Khan Foundation tribute.



College Park is gearing up for a star-studded community celebration Saturday that will bring together music, family fun, and local pride with rapper Young Thug taking part in a rare public appearance as part of his community service.

Young Thug to speak

What we know:

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, will be interviewed on stage by FOX 5’s Portia Bruner between 4 and 5 p.m. Organizers said the conversation will focus on encouraging young people to make positive choices and will not include discussion of his ongoing legal matters, trial, or co-defendants. The city will also proclaim October 11 as "Jeffery Williams Day" in recognition of his community impact and roots in College Park.

Star-studded festival

Dig deeper:

The festival’s schedule includes a mix of local and national talent, with performances by Howard Hewett, Young Dro, and Brick Band closing out the evening with funk and soul hits.

One of the event’s highlights will be a proclamation honoring the Chaka Khan Foundation for its work supporting women and children through education and wellness programs. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for College Park’s new playground and chess pad is also planned.

Community traditions will continue with Ms. Shirley’s Line Dance Showcase, a fan favorite that brings together the Southside Steppers for a family-friendly dance celebration.

The College Park Fire Department will host interactive safety demonstrations and educational activities for kids, while local athletes will take part in a Youth All-Star Basketball Game. The day will also include rodeo events, live DJ sets, contests, and family games throughout the park.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the festival represents College Park’s commitment to culture, connection, and growth.

What you can do:

The 9th Annual Citywide Festival, hosted by Councilmember Roderick Gay, runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Phillips Park. The event will feature more than 200 vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.