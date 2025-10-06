Young Thug announces ‘Hometown Hero’ benefit show in Atlanta

article

The Brief Young Thug will headline a "Hometown Hero" benefit concert Dec. 16 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He recently released his fourth solo album, UY Scuti , featuring Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage. After pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case, he was sentenced to 40 years with 15 years of probation.



Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug is returning to his hometown for a special "Hometown Hero" benefit concert this winter.

Young Thug's Atlanta show

What we know:

The Atlanta native’s return comes as he celebrates the release of his long-awaited fourth solo album, UY Scuti, available now through Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment. The 21-track project features collaborations with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, including Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

The album’s lead single, "Money on Money" featuring Future, climbed into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Another standout track, "Miss My Dogs," runs seven minutes and was produced by London on Da Track and BeatsByJuko. Its official video is now streaming online.

Known for his boundary-pushing style and influence across hip-hop and fashion, Young Thug has earned multiple No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100, two consecutive No. 1 albums, and more than 30 Gold and Platinum certifications. His feature on Camila Cabello’s "Havana" earned Diamond status from the RIAA.

Jeffery Williams and YSL RICO trial

The backstory:

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, had pleaded guilty in October 2024 to gang, drug and gun charges as part of a non-negotiated plea deal in the long-running YSL RICO case.

Under the agreement, he was sentenced to 40 years with five years in prison — but that portion was commuted to time served. He was released from jail and placed on 15 years of probation.

As part of his plea, Williams must:

He is barred from entering the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of probation, except under narrow exceptions such as weddings, funerals, graduations or serious illness of family members.

He must avoid contact with victims and their families, and not associate with known gang members or co-defendants.

He is prohibited from producing gang-related music and is required to make four annual anti-gun, anti-gang presentations in Atlanta.

The judge’s ruling prevents the activation of a 20-year prison term tied to probation violations.

Hometown Hero benefit concert

What you can do:

The show is set for Tuesday, Dec. 16 at State Farm Arena, with tickets going on sale Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit StateFarmArena.com or follow @StateFarmArena on social media.