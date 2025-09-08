Atlanta rapper Young Thug talks about trial, creates diss track

article

The Brief Young Thug reflects on jail time, betrayal and trial fallout in podcast Rapper releases diss track targeting YSL affiliates including Gunna Pleaded guilty to multiple charges in 2024; now seeks sentence change



Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is speaking publicly about his mindset and experiences during Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial.

What we know:

Most recently, Williams has faced criticism because of leaked jail calls and interrogations.

In a recent appearance on The Big Bank podcast, Williams reflected on betrayal, serving jail time, the toll of the proceedings, being called a snitch, and his outlook on life now that the trial is over.

Additionally, a diss track by Young Thug surfaced on YouTube and other social media platforms over the weekend in which he disses several people associated with the YSL trial, including Gunna, Yak Gotti, Slug, Lil Woody, YSL Obama, SlimeLife Shawty and others. Click here to listen to the song. WARNING: Some language in the song may be offensive

The backstory:

The 33-year-old artist is a Grammy-winning rapper and founder of YSL Records, a label that prosecutors claimed during the trial doubled as a criminal street gang called "Young Slime Life."

Williams and more than two dozen associates were indicted in 2022 on gang and racketeering charges under Georgia’s expansive RICO statute.

After a trial that lasted more than a year, Williams entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October 2024.

The rapper pled guilty to multiple charges, including gang activity and weapons and drug charges. However, he pleaded no contest to the RICO (racketeering) charge and criminal street gang charge. He was given credit for time served and the rest of his sentence was commuted as long as he followed the rules of his probation.

According to court documents, Youg Thug is now seeking to modify his sentence. However, the details of the modification were not outlined in the motion.

