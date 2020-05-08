Georgia nurse becomes inspiration for nationwide COVID-19 initiative

The owner of an Atlanta jewelry business says she wanted to find a way to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many of us do feel helpless right now, and that’s a really terrifying feeling,” says Elizabeth Newton.

She owns ENewton Design. When her husband’s cousin and a friend asked her to send her a piece of jewelry, that’s when she knew what she had to do.

“When that happened, I realized that the opportunity to be able to give that protection and security and feeling got everybody was an opportunity for ENewton to start ‘Share Her Story,’” says Newton.

Amy Goddard asked her to send a Guardian Angel Necklace to her. The Atlanta-based travel nurse is currently working in New Jersey at an all-positive COVID-19 hospital. “I’ve been a nurse for 30 years in June. I’ve done critical care all my life but this is the absolute worst thing I’ve ever seen in my career,” says Goddard.

She says during every shift she is faced with patients fighting for their lives. “You don’t have 1 or 2 patients die on your 12-hour shift, sometimes you have 7 and 8 patients die in 1 unit,” Goddard says.

But when she got her Guardian Angel Necklace, she says it helped her get through tough times. “There’s no telling how many times a day I grab this necklace and just say ‘thank you, Lord,’” says Goddard.

The protection that this necklace gave Goddard, inspired Newton to start the “Share her Story” initiative. It gives anyone the chance to honor a woman on the front line, with a Guardian Angel Necklace.

You just have to go online to ENewtonDesign.com and fill out a form with the person’s name, address, and answer 1 question: How is your honoree touching the lives of others during this time?

And then, “we send the Guardian Angel on us, from you, to them. At the end of the day ENewton isn’t about the jewelry this is about giving,” says Newton.

The person you choose will receive the necklace, along with a card that has your message on why you honored them.

She says this initiative was a chance to help people, in a helpless time. But the necklace design wasn’t created specifically for this initiative. Newton designed the necklace when her father passed away from a rare form of cancer. She says she came up with the design as she took care of him.

“It brought so much peace and love and security to me, and I would just hold it. So hearing these stories of other women doing this on the front line and the security it brings them, just brings great joy,” says Newton.

But at the end of the day, Newton says it’s not about her, it’s about giving to the community. The company has shipped 1,400 necklaces to women across the nation.