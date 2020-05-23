Georgia National Guard honoring fallen with Memorial Day flyover
ATLANTA - The Georgia National Guard will be performing a Memorial Day flyover in honor of those who died fighting for freedom in the U.S. military.
According to the National Guard, the first of two flights began around 10 a.m. Monday as one HH-60 Blackhawk and two CH-47F Chinooks left Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.
The second flight, four UH-60 Blackhawks, left Clay National Guard Center in Marietta for a north Georgia flight several minutes after the first.
In north Georgia, the helicopters will pass over multiple hospitals, Stone Mountain Park, Lake Lanier, the Georgia National Cemetery, and more.
In a Tweet, the National Guard said that the flyovers are “in honor of our fallen and to remind us all of the debt we owe for the high price that has been paid for our liberty.”
The full flight schedule is below.
North Georgia
- 10:40 Grady Health System
- 10:48 Stone Mountain Park
- 11:03 Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- 11:22 Lake Lanier
- 11:30 Northside Hospital Forsyth
- 11:47 Northside Hospital Cherokee
- 11:51 Georgia National Cemetery
- 12:03 WellStar Kennestone Hospital
- 12:07 Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park
- 12:09 Marietta National Cemetery
South Georgia
- 9:57 Memorial Hospital
- 10:00 Bonaventure Cemetery
- 10:08 Tybee Island
- 10:18 River Street
- 10:22 St. Joseph's Hospital
- 10:42 Glennville Veterans Memorial Cemetery
- 11:40 Phoebe Putney Hospital
- 11:41 South Albany Medical Center