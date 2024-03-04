Georgia high school marching bands invited to London's 2025, 2026 New Year's Day Parades

Bands from Jefferson, Winder and Monroe, Georgia will perform in the 2025 and 2026 London New Year's Day Parades.

A simple email invitation would not "do." Instead, Duncan Sandys, Winston Churchill's great-grandson stopped by three north Georgia schools to officially invite them to one of the largest parades in the world.

That was just part of the "pomp and circumstance" for Jefferson, Monroe Area, and Apalachee's High School's bands, as they received framed invitations and said "yes" to the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It apparently is the largest event on New Year's Day in the world with 40,000 participants and 300,000 live spectators, millions worldwide. It's similar to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade," Apalachee band director, Dion Muldrow said.

FOX 5 Atlanta was there as the Apalachee Marching Cats RSVP'd.

Jefferson High School will perform in the event on Jan. 1, 2025. Apalachee and Monroe Area High Schools will make their appearances during the 40th Anniversary Parade on Jan. 1, 2026.

"This is the biggest thing to happen in our community in quite some time. Excited is an understatement," Muldrow said. "We were recommended by several collegiate and high school band directors."

The invitation alone, all participants said, is an honor and a rarity.

"I was kind of shocked that someone from overseas wanted our band to play for them," Evan Cartee said.

With just under two years to prepare, the bands will only get better.

Some seniors will miss out, as they'll be in college. But those who will participate are already thinking about how to raise funds for the $4,000 trip.

"That's a once in a lifetime opportunity," percussionist, Elias Hunt said.