Georgia man wanted in 6 counties, Alabama arrested after chase with child in car

On Sept. 28, Newton County deputies successfully apprehended Wardell McClendon, a 33-year-old resident of Columbus. McClendon was wanted in connection with multiple cases spanning six Georgia counties and one Alabama county.

The incident began around 4:20 p.m. when Newton County deputies received a hit on a black Ford F-250 traveling northward into Porterdale on Highway 162 in Covington. Deputies initiated a traffic stop near the Highway 162 and Jackson Street connector, but the truck didn't come to a complete halt until it reached the Burger King parking lot off Highway 81 South.

Once the truck was stopped, deputies attempted to engage with the driver, who was uncooperative and refused to roll down his window. Instead, the driver put the truck in reverse, seemingly attempting to collide with the NCSO patrol vehicle before fleeing, sparking a pursuit.

The pursuit eventually crossed into Jasper County, prompting Newton County deputies to request assistance from their Jasper County counterparts. Jasper County deputies joined the chase near Bethel Church Road, where the truck driver made an alarming attempt to collide head-on with one of the deputies. Luckily, the deputy managed to swerve out of harm's way, avoiding a collision.

Efforts to halt the fleeing vehicle included a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver by Newton County deputies, but it proved unsuccessful due to the excessive speed of the suspect. In a later attempt, stop sticks were deployed on Highway 212 in Jasper County, deflating three of the truck's tires. Nevertheless, the determined driver continued to evade authorities.

The pursuit ultimately came to an end when Newton County deputies successfully executed a PIT maneuver in Monticello, near Forsyth Street, immobilizing the truck.

McClendon was arrested and charged with a slew of offenses, including driving with a suspended or revoked license (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), passing on a solid yellow line, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, use of a license plate to misrepresent the identity of the vehicle, improper lane usage, further limitations on driving on the left of the center of the road, disobeying a traffic control device, no seat belts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), speeding, reckless driving, and no proof of insurance.

Remarkably, at the time of the pursuit, Newton County deputies were unaware that there was a juvenile in the vehicle with McClendon. Consequently, McClendon also faces charges of cruelty to children – 1st degree.

In addition to his Newton County charges, McClendon was wanted in several other jurisdictions, including Stephen County, Georgia; Russell County, Alabama; Coweta County, Georgia; Henry County, Georgia; Houston County, Georgia; Franklin County, Georgia; and Troup County, Georgia. The charges against him in these counties range from felony fraud to concealing the identity of a person.