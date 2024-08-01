Georgia man survives lightning strike while repairing motorcycle in garage

A Cobb County man says he was struck by lightning while he was inside his garage.

Michael Coppeak says he never even thought something like this could happen. He says he remembers the pain being so intense, it took his breath away.

Coppeak was inside his garage Sunday evening working on a friend's motorcycle when a strong storm moved in.

There was thunder and lightning.

"I had my hand on the screwdriver tightening a bolt down. I felt a bad pain, I remember seeing a flash of light in my hand," said Coppeak.

This image shows Michael Coppeak’s typical setup while working on his motorcycle inside his garage at his Cobb County home. (Supplied)

Coppeak says he remembers trying to run to the interior door to the house when he collapsed. His son Brandon found him.

"He's laying on the floor holding on to his arm, clenched over and he's breathing heavy," said Brandon.

The family soon realized he apparently had been shocked by lightning that hit their home.

"It must have traveled through the metal above the ceiling and into the metal beam, and the bike was against it, and he went to touch it right at the same time," said Jennifer Coppeak, Michael's wife.

Video shows the moment a lightning struck a Cobb County home, sending it down a metal pipe into the garage and injuring Michael Coppeak, who was working on his motorcycle at the time. (Supplied)

"I never thought it would travel through the house down a metal beam into me," said Coppeak.

Coppeak was rushed to the hospital. He spent one night there before being released. He's still suffering from pain throughout his body.

"I'm having headaches every few hours that are maybe 2 or 3 minutes long with a really sharp pain. I'm having to use a walker to basically hold me up. I've had some bad pain and tingles in my legs and back of my thighs, but other than that, I'm alive," said Coppeak.

Michael Coppeak talks about being struck by a bolt of lightning in his own garage. (FOX 5)

Coppeak says doctors told him they can't be sure how long the pain will last. He was told to follow up with specialists. He admits he now gets anxiety every time it storms.

He cannot work in his condition and the specialists are costly. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay the bills.