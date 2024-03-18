Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man set to be executed places order for last meal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Willie Pye (Georgia Department of Corrections)

JACKSON, Ga. - Condemned murderer Willie James Pye, scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. on March 20 at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, has requested cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches for his last meal.

Pye, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of Alicia Lynn Yarborough, his former girlfriend.

For his final meal, Pye requested two chicken sandwiches, two cheeseburgers, french fries, two bags of plain potato chips, and two lemon-lime sodas.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, Georgia has executed 75 men and one woman. If executed, Pye will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection. Presently, there are 36 men and one woman under a death sentence in Georgia.

Georgia last carried out an execution in January 2020. In April 2021, the state attorney general’s office reached an agreement with attorneys for death row prisoners to suspend executions for a certain group of prisoners and to establish conditions under which they could resume.

The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a clemency meeting for March 19 for Pye. During the meeting, board members will listen to testimony both for and against granting clemency for Pye.