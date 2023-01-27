Georgia man chucked rocks and firetruck before arrest, deputies say

article

A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said.

Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement, three counts of obstructing firefighters and misdemeanor and felony charges of interfering with government property. Law enforcement officials said Buchanan was accused of setting a small camper on fire on Youngs Mill Road.

Troup County Fire Department units responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and someone told deputies that Buchanan had left the area on foot.

Buchanan returned to the property at around 7:30 p.m., deputies said. Officials said he became upset with firefighters and began throwing rocks and a firetruck. That's when deputies said he jumped into the cab and yelled and screamed over the dispatch radio.

Firefighters moved away until deputies returned to the scene. Deputies told Buchanan to get on the ground and arrested him, officials said.

Authorities took him to Troup County Jail.