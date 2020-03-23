Georgia lt. governor reports 'no symptoms' of coronavirus, remains quarantined

article

Georgia's lieutenant governor wants residents to continue to set an example when it comes to combatting coronavirus.

"I want to applaud the overwhelming majority of Georgians that are really putting on to display what social distancing looks like, to make sure we minimize or eliminate opportunities to spread the virus and I want to encourage those who aren't to follow the program and make sure that we minimize the effects of this as we go forward," said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Duncan is one of hundreds of state elected leaders in self-quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, tested positive for COVID-19. According to senate officials, Beach first showed symptoms as early as March 10 and was in the chamber as recently as March 16. Sen. Beach received and announced his test results the next day.

Since then, three other members of the senate have also tested postive for the virus including Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, and Georgia Democratic Party Chair and Sen. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta.

RELATED: 2 more Georgia state senators test positive for coronavirus

"The first thing for me is that it sounds like all four senators are on the mend," Duncan said . "So, that's encouraging, to know that they've been able to be infected and go through, kind of, the medical case through this and come out stronger."

Advertisement

Duncan continues to work from home as he isolates himself from his family and others.

"To quarantine like everybody else, to shut down the operation until further notice was definitely the right move to make," he said.

So far, Duncan said he has no symptoms of the virus.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES: