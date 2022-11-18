Georgia Lottery reports record first-quarter profits, $389.9M for HOPE and Pre-K

The Georgia Lottery reported record first-quarter profits, raising approximately $389.9 million for HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs in the state.

The FY23 Q1 transfer amount was $25.1 million more than the FY22 Q1 transfer.

The fiscal year ran from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The Georgia lottery could expect more record numbers in Q2 after a record $2.04 billion jackpot, which peaked in November. It raised $25.7 billion in proceeds for education.

"The Georgia Lottery is excited to return this record-breaking amount to Georgia for allocation to education for students and families," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement.