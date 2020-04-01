Georgia Lottery extends prize deadlines, prompts app as offices close

The Georgia Lottery has closed its offices across the state and extended the deadline for claims to be filed due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to customers on Tuesday, the Georgia Lottery said it was closing its headquarters, district offices, and the center at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until further notice.

Prizes of $600 or less can still be claimed at any retailer selling lottery tickets.

All prize claim deadlines with expiration dates between March 18 and the time the offices reopen will be extended.

Sales will continue at all authorized retail locations and through the mobile app.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he believed the retail locations were following best practices in handling the lottery but hasn’t addressed much more with lottery officials.

Prized can also still be claimed by mail by sending it to Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966 Atlanta, Ga. 30343.

For more information or to download the app, visit galottery.com.

