Georgia lawmakers rally to safeguard IVF treatments amid Alabama's controversial embryo ruling

Georgia Democratic lawmakers are looking at ways to protect IVF treatments in the state after neighboring Alabama had its state Supreme Court rule that frozen embryos have the same status as children. The move prompted many IVF clinics to pause operations in Alabama.

The court’s opinion referred to the embryos created during the in vitro fertilization process, known as IVF, as "extrauterine children." The move means anyone who destroys those embryos could be held liable for wrongful death.

Doctor raises alarm over IVF protection

While the Alabama Attorney General says he does not plan to prosecute such cases, the ruling still has sent ripples across the health care industry.

"It's already very difficult to access care in the United States and restrictions and bans make it harder," said Dr. Mimi Zieman, OB/GYN.

The doctor says there are fears that IVF facilities in other states could stop providing services if they feel there are increasing liability concerns.

"A lot of times people think this doesn't affect me. I'm not against abortion. Now it's affecting fertility, IVF," said Dr. Zieman.

Georgia Democrats seek to protect IVF treatments

"Georgians need certainty to know that that level of terror will not be inflicted on them," said state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta.

Sen Parent introduced two reproductive health care bills this week that, if passed, would ensure Georgians have access to contraception and IVF treatment.

"Trying to expand your family through IVF is already physically and emotionally draining. Feeling like that opportunity could be ripped from you at any moment, is not the type of emotional roller coaster I want Georgia couples, women, men to face or be afraid of," Sen. Parent said.

Parent said legislators and courts are mandating that reproductive medical care conforms to certain religious views and not to long-established medical care.

House Democrats have filed similar legislation.

"We know that IVF is on the chopping block, we know it is just a matter of time for contraception. We know it's not a matter of if, but when," said state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna.