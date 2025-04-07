Georgia lawmakers fail to pass school zone speed camera reforms, leaving drivers frustrated

The Brief Georgia lawmakers ended their session without passing reforms or a ban on school zone speed cameras, leaving two high-profile bills in limbo until 2026. Both the ban and reform bills stalled in the Senate due to heavy lobbying from private companies that operate the cameras, which have donated significant amounts to state political groups. The Senate weakened the ban bill by allowing cameras to operate for three more years, while Powell's reform bill suffered revisions, delaying any immediate changes until the next legislative cycle.



For the second straight year, Georgia lawmakers ended their legislative session without passing reforms or a ban on controversial school zone speed cameras, leaving thousands of drivers frustrated and two high-profile bills in limbo until 2026.

Despite bipartisan momentum early in the session and mounting public pressure, both proposals—one to ban the automated ticketing systems outright and another to implement sweeping reforms—failed to cross the finish line before lawmakers adjourned Sine Die Friday night.

The backstory:

The speed cameras, intended to protect children near schools, have come under fire after FOX 5’s I-Team exposed issues in three cities where drivers received tickets despite warning lights not being properly activated.

The reform measure, sponsored by Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, would have kept the cameras but included driver-friendly changes, such as requiring feedback signs that display vehicle speeds before entering a monitored zone.

What they're saying:

"I think that this issue is serious enough, that the public expects some changes to be made," Powell said.

"It is wrong, and it’s time for us to take a stand and do something about it," said Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, who led the push for a full ban. His bill had the backing of more than 100 lawmakers.

"If that light had been flashing, I’m fairly confident I would have slowed down," said ticketed driver Ivan DeQuesada. Another driver, James Murphy, added, "They shouldn't be raking in money from dozens of cars driving down the road when there's no light blinking, signaling the speed limit is 25."

What we know:

Both the ban and the reform bills sailed through the House but stalled in the Senate amid heavy lobbying and internal disagreements. Lawmakers cited pressure from private companies that install and operate the cameras, which have donated more than $728,000 to state political groups in recent years. That includes $215,000 to the Georgia House Republican Trust, $110,000 to the Georgia Republican Senatorial Committee, and $209,500 to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones's leadership committee and campaign.

"There are a number of very powerful lobbyists that were hired to represent these school zone camera companies," Washburn said. "These camera companies have taken millions of dollars."

The other side:

Senate Republicans also voiced personal concerns. Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, who said several children in his district were struck in school zones, objected to Washburn’s past citations.

"I’ve got six children in Muscogee County that have been hit. Four have died in school zones," Robertson said. "We did a real unique thing with [our tickets]. We paid them."

The Senate Rules Committee weakened Washburn’s bill by adding a provision to allow the cameras to continue operating for three more years. The Senate passed the revised bill Friday, but it lacked House approval.

"So, after three years there’ll be no more school zone speed cameras?" reporter Johnny Edwards asked Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass, R-Newnan.

"Unless we vote to extend the sunset," Brass replied.

Big picture view:

Powell’s reform bill also suffered key revisions in the Senate. One stripped-out provision would have mandated the use of radar feedback signs. Powell returned the bill to the House to restore those changes, but time ran out before the Senate reconvened.

"I don’t think it does what needs to be done, quite frankly," Powell said.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones banged the gavel around 9 p.m. Friday night, marking the end of the session. "We’re Sine Die," he declared as lawmakers tossed papers into the air.

What's next:

Because the General Assembly runs on two-year cycles, both bills remain alive for consideration in 2026. Powell plans to reintroduce his reforms with the restored provisions, while Washburn says he will continue to push for a true ban—without the three-year delay.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns, who supported Powell’s proposal, said in a statement, "We’re looking forward to the Senate taking actions on these measures next year."

