School zone speed cameras clash: Georgia lawmakers to debate on ban vs. reform

The Brief Automated school zone speed cameras, authorized by a 2018 law, have faced scrutiny due to erroneous ticketing, leading to over half a million dollars in refunds in cities like Jonesboro, Riverdale, and Atlanta. State Rep. Dale Washburn is pushing for a ban on these cameras through House Bill 225, arguing they prioritize revenue over children's safety. A competing proposal, Senate Bill 75 by Sen. Max Burns, seeks to reform the system by limiting ticketing times and improving signage. Local officials, such as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, argue that removing the cameras would strain law enforcement resources and potentially compromise student safety. Since 2023, camera companies have donated $215,000 to the Georgia House Republican Trust, highlighting the financial stakes and influence in the debate.



A contentious debate is unfolding over the use of automated school zone speed cameras.

These cameras, which were authorized by a 2018 law, are designed to monitor vehicle speeds near schools, photograph license plates, and issue tickets to violators.

However, investigations by the FOX 5 I-Team last year revealed significant issues with the system, including the issuance of erroneous tickets to thousands of metro Atlantans.

This led to over half a million dollars in refunds from cities like Jonesboro, Riverdale, and Atlanta.

What is HB 225?

What we know:

State Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, is spearheading a legislative effort to ban these cameras through House Bill 225. The bill recently passed its first hurdle by gaining approval from the House Motor Vehicles Committee. Washburn argues that the cameras are more about generating revenue than ensuring children's safety. "When we see the deceit and trickery that’s involved in this, the design is not for children’s safety. The design is to write tickets and rake in revenue. There’s no question about that," he stated.

What is SB 75?

What they're saying:

Not everyone agrees with Washburn's approach. Some city governments and camera companies advocate for reform rather than a complete ban. Sen. Max Burns of Sylvania has introduced a competing bill, Senate Bill 75, which aims to reform the system by restricting ticketing to specific two-hour periods in the morning and afternoon. Bob Dallas, a lobbyist for Blue Line Solutions, expressed support for a revised bill that includes better signage and speed feedback signs. "What a lot of folks don’t realize is that when the speed limits are reduced in the morning and afternoon, school districts do not have to have blinking lights. We believe that should be part of the program," Dallas noted.

Decatur mayor argues for speed cameras

The other side:

Local officials, like Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, argue that removing the cameras would strain law enforcement resources. "If that tool is taken away, we don’t have near enough officers to be able to cover all of our school zones," Garrett explained. Additionally, Ashley Rose-Toomer from the advocacy group Give School Kids a Brake raised concerns about the potential consequences of a ban, questioning what would happen if a student were injured or killed by a speeding driver.

Political donations by speed camera companies

By the numbers:

The financial stakes are significant. Campaign finance records reveal that since 2023, camera companies such as Blue Line Solutions, RedSpeed, and American Traffic Solutions have collectively donated $215,000 to the Georgia House Republican Trust, a political action committee. This financial influence has not gone unnoticed, with Rep. Dewey McClain of Lawrenceville remarking, "It’s going to be a heavy lift. And I’ll just say this. Just follow the money."

Washburn's speed camera bill

What's next:

Washburn's bill must clear the House before Crossover Day on March 6 to advance further. If successful, it will then need to pass in the Senate and be signed by the governor to become law. Despite having over 100 co-signers, which is sufficient for passage in the House, the bill faces significant opposition and a competing reform bill in the Senate.