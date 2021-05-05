Georgia law grants paid parental leave to state, public school employees

Starting July 1 state employees and public school employees in Georgia will be able to take three weeks of paid parental leave when a child joins their family.

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia, signed House Bill 146 into law Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol.

"House Bill 146 is a pro-jobs, pro-life and pro-family piece of legislation that's going to make a significant difference for families here in Georgia," said State Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, the bill's primary sponsor.

The new law provides 120 hours of paid parental leave for state employees after the birth of a child, adoption of a child or placement of a child in foster care in their home, regardless of gender. Previously, state employees had to use sick leave or vacation time, or go unpaid to take time off after a child's arrival.

Each employee can only qualify for the benefit once per year, though they can take the time in whatever increments they need over the 12 month period.

An employee must have worked for the state or a local school district for six months prior to qualify.

"By ensuring state employees can take paid time off when they or their spouse have had or adopted a child, we are sending a strong, clear signal that Georgia values every business, every company and job creator, but we also value each other and every worker," said Kemp. "Georgians serving in state government truly went above and beyond during COVID-19. They have delivered essential services and kept the public safe during an unprecedented time. I know everyone here today and those serving in the General Assembly appreciate their efforts."

