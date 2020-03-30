Georgia Krogers installing plexiglass shields at registers

Georgia's Kroger stores are going through a change to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes stores in Georgia, eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, are installing plexiglass shields at registers to protect the store's associates.

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

“Our associates are on the front line of the supply chain, ensuring the communities we serve have access to fresh food, medicines and essential supplies. They exemplify dedication to our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

MORE: Kroger giving cash bonus to employees working during coronavirus pandemic

The stores will also have new floor decals designed to promote physical distancing at check-out lanes and counters.

Advertisement

“The floor decals will help us all remember to practice safe social distancing as we try to keep our communities healthy in these unprecedented times," Turner said.

The new changes come after the grocery store chain announced that it will be hiring around 1,600 people, and an additional 500 in the coming weeks, to keep up with demand during the pandemic. Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour.

MORE: Kroger's Atlanta division planning to hire thousands

Earlier this month, the grocery store chain annouced it will provide the bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate.

Kroger also expanding its guidelines to include paid time off for any employees self-isolating or showing symptoms verified by a health care professional.

RESOURCES: