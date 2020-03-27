Kroger's Atlanta division planning to hire thousands

Grocery store company Kroger said it has immediate openings at its Atlanta division in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it's Atlanta division will hire around 1,600 people, and an additional 500 in the coming weeks.

"We especially want to thank our associates for their untiring dedication and commitment to our customers and we welcome our new associates who will help us continue to serve communities during this unprecedented crisis,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division said in a statement.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company recently created an expedited hiring process in which the time between application and employment and onboarding new hires within 72 hours on average.

Anyone interested in an opportunity at Kroger may apply, clicking here. Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour.

Last week, the grocery store chain annouced it will provide the bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate.

Kroger also expanding its guidelines to include paid time off for any employees self-isolating or showing symptoms verified by a health care professional.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a "shelter-in-place" order for groups "at-risk." Groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The executive order will also enforce a statewide closure of all bars and nightclubs.

