Georgia judge charged with threatening person he allegedly robbed of produce from garden, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a southeast Georgia judge accused of threatening a person after stealing produce from their garden.

The GBI arrested Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson, 70, on Monday. He's charged with terroristic threats and violation of oath by a public officer.

The GBI said the incident reportedly happened on June 22. Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp requested the GBI investigate the judge after a person came forward.

The homeowner allegedly called Anderson to discuss the alleged garden thefts. That's when the GBI said Anderson made violent threats in the presence of witnesses.

Anderson turned himself in and was released on his own recognizance.

The GBI said the investigation is complete and will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.