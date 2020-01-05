Expand / Collapse search

Georgia is sickest state in the country, report finds

Have you been noticing a lot of sniffles and coughs going on around Georgia?

Data from a health company shows Georgians are more likely than the rest of the nation to be getting some sniffles right now.

You're apparently not alone.

A new report from the health tech company Kinsa said that the Peach State is currently the sickest state in the country.

The company's data found that 6.5 percent of Georgia's population is dealing with flu-like symptoms.

That's 12 percent more than this same time period in 2019.

Georgians are breaking out the tissues more than the rest of the nation right now.

Kinsa says that it's even higher than the national level, which stands at 4.2 percent.

