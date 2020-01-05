Georgia is sickest state in the country, report finds
Have you been noticing a lot of sniffles and coughs going on around Georgia?
You're apparently not alone.
A new report from the health tech company Kinsa said that the Peach State is currently the sickest state in the country.
The company's data found that 6.5 percent of Georgia's population is dealing with flu-like symptoms.
That's 12 percent more than this same time period in 2019.
Georgians are breaking out the tissues more than the rest of the nation right now.
Kinsa says that it's even higher than the national level, which stands at 4.2 percent.