Georgia inmate on the run after escape from Atlanta facility

The Georgia Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from an Atlanta transitional center.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 22-year-old Melissa Nadine Menzies left the Metro Transitional Center on the 1300 block of Constitution Road in Atlanta Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Menzies is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 163 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to state records, Menzies was arrested for a 2014 robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, however, officials say due to time served she would have possibly been released in 2023.

If you see the escaped woman, do not attempt to apprehend or confront her.

Anyone who has any information that can help officials find Menzies should call the Georgia Department of Corrections at 478-992-5111.

