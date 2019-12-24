Georgia hospital's littlest patients get visit from Santa

The little ones at a Georgia hospital got a visit from someone special to help celebrate their first-ever Christmas.

Even though this is his busiest season, Santa took time off to visit the Georgia hospital. (Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center)

A spokesperson for Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center said before he got ready to head out for his present deliveries, Santa made a trip to the hospital's NICU, newborn nursery, and pediatric nurses to bring smiles to the children.

Santa also surprised a few visitors and staff members at the hospital along the way.

Santa visited the newborn nursery, NICU and pediatric unit. (Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center)

Local photographer Blane Marable volunteered to take photos of the patients to help capture their special moment with Santa.

And, kids don't read this, the Santa Claus was actually the father of one of the hospital's physicians.