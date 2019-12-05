Georgia high court justice announces plan to resign in March

article

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham says he plans to leave the bench March 1.

A statement from the high court says that’s before his current term ends a year from now.

The statement says Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint Benham’s replacement.

When tapped by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris in December 1984, Benham was the first African American appointed to the high court.

He’s been elected to six-year terms ever since and served as chief justice from 1995 to 2001.