Georgia high court justice announces plan to resign in March
ATLANTA - Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham says he plans to leave the bench March 1.
A statement from the high court says that’s before his current term ends a year from now.
The statement says Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint Benham’s replacement.
When tapped by then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris in December 1984, Benham was the first African American appointed to the high court.
He’s been elected to six-year terms ever since and served as chief justice from 1995 to 2001.