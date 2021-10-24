Georgia health departments to offer COVID-19 booster shots

Georgia officials say local health departments will begin offering more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Tuesday, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that shots will be available for people who had previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Public health departments are already offering booster shots for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The following groups are eligible for boosters:

People 65 and older.

Adults who live in long-term care such as nursing homes.

Adults who have underlying medical conditions.

Adults who work or live in high-risk settings.

The state is also recommending boosters for any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago. People who received Pfizer or Moderna should seek a booster six months after the earlier vaccination sequence was completed.

