Georgia Grown releases 2025 You-Pick Agritourism map for the state

Just in time for peak picking season, the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Georgia Grown program has unveiled its 2025 You-Pick Agritourism Map, showcasing more than 30 farms across the state where visitors can experience agriculture firsthand by harvesting their own fresh produce.

The interactive map highlights Georgia Grown member farms offering seasonal fruits, flowers, and farm-fresh goods. From juicy strawberries to colorful flower fields, the initiative encourages families, foodies, and adventurers to engage with Georgia’s agricultural heritage in a hands-on way.

Click here for the interactive map.

"Spring is an incredible time to get out on the farm and experience Georgia agriculture firsthand," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "The 2025 You-Pick Agritourism Map invites Georgians and visitors alike to step onto the farm, meet our growers, and experience the passion, care, and commitment behind every Georgia Grown product."

In addition to U-pick produce, many farms offer extras like local jams, fresh-baked pies, and handcrafted items, making each visit a chance to support local growers and explore rural communities.

To plan your farm adventure or explore more agritourism experiences, visit www.georgiagrown.com.