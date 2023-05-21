Gov. Kemp makes economic development mission to Israel

Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, and his daughters are on a weeklong economic development mission to Israel.

The Kemps have been documenting their trip on Twitter.

"We’re excited to be spending this week in Israel, where we will promote Georgia as the best place to do business and further strengthen our ties with this valued partner and ally," Kemp wrote on his official Georgia Governor account.

Kemp would later meet with President Isaac Herzog and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen before taking in some of the sites.

He later laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

"As Marty and I took part in a wreath laying ceremony, we thought of all those taken and impacted by that evil," wrote in part on Twitter about the experience.

Kemp also toured the Tower of David and also made a pilgrimage to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

He is expected to continue the week speaking with government officials and meet with prominent business leaders. The hope is to strengthen trade partnerships.

This is just one of a half-dozen international trips Kemp has made since being elected in 2018.

While Georgia and Israel currently have a smaller trade relationship than some of the destinations in his past trips, the religious and cultural significance has not gone unnoticed. Some could also see the move as a way to boost his foreign diplomacy ahead of a very uncertain 2024 presidential election season. However, Kemp has not publicly announced any moves towards running, let alone exploring a presidential run.

Also on the trip are House Speaker Jon Burns, Senate leader John Kennedy, and state Rep. Shaw Blackmon.