Georgia gas prices on the rise, 8-cent increase from last week

article

Gas prices in Georgia are on the rise, with this morning's average cost per gallon higher than last week's.

Georgians are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular gasoline, marking an 8-cent increase from the previous week. The national average is currently $3.52.

According to a spokesperson from AAA, the uptick in gas prices is primarily driven by increased oil prices.

The spokesperson also warned that prices at the pump could climb even higher during hurricane season, especially if a storm hits a critical location.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Atlanta ($3.43), Savannah ($3.42), and Athens ($3.41).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Warner Robins ($3.27), Dalton ($3.26), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.23).

Money-saving tips:

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-saving tips: