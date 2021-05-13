Georgia first responders prepare for field day this weekend

article

First responders from more than 20 agencies in northwest Georgia will test their athleticism this weekend.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs from five counties will compete against each other, and anyone in the community, who wants to step in.

Some of the guys in Floyd County have been training for the big event.

Events include the 40-yard dash, broad jump and reactive agility test.

The organizer said it's a chance for the community to interact with first responders when they're not on the job.

"Using athletics as a common unifier, if you will have a platform for our public safety officers to be able to integrate the communities they serve. So that we can see officers, firemen and women, and the EMTs, for the people that they are, when they don’t have their uniforms on, when they’re not operating on their official capacity," said Tim Naddy, Hound TALINT.

The competition starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Barron Field in Rome. Saturday is Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It's all free. Any donations will go to local charities.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.