Georgia first responders hold field day in Rome

First responders from more than 20 agencies in northwest Georgia came together to test their athleticism on Saturday. The event was one of many to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day in Georgia.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs from five counties competed against each other, and anyone in the community, who wanted to try their hand at beating the first responders.

Events include the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and reactive agility test.

Rome police posted photos of three of their officers participating to its social media accounts. Officer Bradley, Officer Banks, & Officer Bethune were among the several dozen first responders at Barron Field in Rome on Saturday morning.

Tim Naddy with Hound TALINT organized the event and said it's a chance for the community to interact with first responders when they're not on the job.

All donations collected at the event will go to local charities.

