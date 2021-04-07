Georgia fire investigator killed in motorcycle accident

article

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants who died after a motorcycle accident last week.

Officials say 48-year-old Lt. Ben Gleaton and his wife, 47-year-old Sherry Gleaton, were riding a three-wheeled motorcycle when they went off the roadway and rolled over on U.S. 80 near Tidwell Road Friday night.

Medics rushed the couple to the hospital. At the time, Ben Gleaton was listed in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says Gleaton was the department's lead arson investigator and played a major role within the organization.

"He will be truly missed by the community and all of his Macon-Bibb Fire Department family," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officials are asking people to pray for Sherry Gleaton and the couple's two daughters at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

