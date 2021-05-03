Georgia family entertainment centers step up hiring, boost pay

Many Atlanta area companies are ramping up hiring for the summer.

Businesses hope to expand the pre-pandemic operations and that will require more workers.

To attract new employees, Malibu Grand Prix Norcross and Mountasia Marietta are boosting pay to $12 an hour.

Team members will also receive discounts and bonuses at both family entertainment centers.

The company says all signs point to a much better summer than 2020, so they are stepping up recruitment efforts.

"We're hiring up to 100 new employees for the summer season - hiring everything from cashiers to track attendants to food and beverage and manager positions," says Jessica Adams, director of marketing at Malibu Grand Prix.

For most positions, you must be 18 years old or a graduating high school senior.

You can apply on the companies' websites here and here.

