Georgia expands tax credit to support youth aging out of foster care

Each year, hundreds of teens in Georgia age out of the foster care system — and many of them leave without any kind of safety net.

But a newly renewed tax credit passed by the Georgia Legislature gives residents a way to support these young adults.

What we know:

According to Wellroot, approximately 500 young adults age out of foster care each year in Georgia. The Annie E. Casey Foundation reports that one in six experience homelessness between the ages of 17 and 19, and one in four report being homeless between 19 and 21. Nearly one in five are incarcerated by age 19.

"They lack the family support that many of us are privileged to have. They lack consistent education. Sometimes they're moved around a lot, and so they fall behind educationally. They need additional workforce support and help getting ready for the workforce," said Mary Vincent, Wellroot’s Senior Vice President of Programs.

"They need housing, wraparound services, and access to health care and mental health care," she added.

This year, the Georgia Legislature passed HB 136, which renews the Fostering Success Tax Credit and raises its cap from $20 million to $30 million. This allows Georgians to receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit when donating to organizations that support youth aging out of the foster care system.

The funding supports programs like Wellroot’s Transitional Living Program, which provides housing, educational, and workforce support for former foster youth.

What they're saying:

This week, Kayla Beasley moved into her newly renovated unit through Wellroot’s Transitional Living Program. Having a stable place to stay is a significant change for Beasley, who spent much of her life without one.

"I've been in foster care since I was around five years old and I've been in and out of foster homes. I was adopted at one point, but due to personal situations, I was returned to the foster care system. And as a lot of people know, many people do not want to foster older foster youth. So I was in and out of foster homes at that point in time," she said.

Kayla recently aged out of the system. Through Wellroot, she and other residents receive safe housing and access to services that help them transition into adulthood.

"Working with their educational coordinator, I was allowed the opportunity to get my GED and start college. So it was really good," Beasley said.

Now studying to become a nurse, Beasley says her goals felt out of reach before joining the program. She hopes more people will donate to the newly expanded tax credit so that others like her can access the same opportunities.

"The money that they're putting towards these programs really does help somebody like me achieve goals, ambitions, and dreams that we never thought we could actually achieve," she said.

What you can do:

Wellroot encourages Georgians to learn how their 2025 tax payments can be redirected to support youth aging out of foster care. Visit www.Wellroot.org/tax-credit or call Wellroot’s Development team at 404-327-5877 for more information.

The tax credit bill has been sent to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for signature. His office says they are currently reviewing the legislation and will decide whether to sign it in the coming days.