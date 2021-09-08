Georgia EMCs head to Louisiana to assist in power restoration post Ida

article

More than 50 workers and a large contingent of equipment from electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) across Georgia are headed to Louisiana this week to help restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Crews are expected to be in Louisiana for approximately two weeks, but will stay as long as necessary to restore service.

Winds, heavy rain, flooding and storm surge from Hurricane Ida blew electric poles and structures to the ground and knocked trees on power lines, shutting down power to thousands of consumers.

The number of EMCs and personnel offering assistance could increase in the days ahead depending on conditions and the extent of damage to the electric distribution system.

"EMCs in Georgia have always helped fellow co-ops during emergencies and times of crisis," said Harry Reeves, vice president of Training, Education & Safety for Georgia EMC. "They feel a sense of obligation and have a history of working with cooperatives across the region to help restore service as quickly and safely as possible."

EMCs sending crews at this time include Carroll EMC (Carrollton), Diverse Power (LaGrange), Flint Energies (Reynolds), Grady EMC (Cairo), Habersham EMC (Clarkesville), Mitchell EMC (Camilla) and Sumter EMC (Americus).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.