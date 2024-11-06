Georgia Election Day: How counties voted on transportation improvements

Many counties in metro Atlanta went to the polls to vote on proposed transportation improvements. Here’s a breakdown of the measures, county by county.

In Cobb County, the transit tax referendum is projected to fail, with over 60% of voters casting "no" ballots. A significant portion of the funds from this referendum would have supported a high-capacity transit project, including a bus and rapid transit system.

In Douglas County, 57% of voters opposed a 1% sales tax intended to fund county road improvements.

In Gwinnett County, the race remains close. If approved, the proposed tax would fund transit improvements aimed at easing congestion in the county, with an estimated revenue of $17 billion over 30 years.

In Meriwether County, residents voted "yes" to renew the county’s 1% sales tax for six years.

In Pickens County, residents narrowly approved the transportation tax, which will increase the county’s sales tax from 7 cents to 8 cents on the dollar.

Note: At the time this article was posted, results have not been finalized and could possibly change.