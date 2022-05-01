Georgia early voting: Polls open Monday ahead of primaries primaries

Early voting for primaries begins Monday in Georgia.

Early voting continues through May 20, leading up to the primary on May 24.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: KEY DATES FOR VOTERS

Voters will narrow down candidates in several key state and federal races, including contested primaries for Georgia's governor, one U.S. Senate seat, Lt. Governor and Secretary of State.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES TO GEORGIA VOTER LAWS IN 2022?

Here's what voters need to know about primary early voting:

Registration deadline

April 25 was the final day to register to vote in the primary.

Voters who aren't registered but want to vote in upcoming elections can learn how on the state's website.

Voters can the Georgia Secretary of State's website for their current registration status.

Where to vote early

The state's website provides available early voting locations.

Voters can find their specific polling place on their My Voter Page.

What you need to vote

Voters need a valid photo ID such as a driver's license, passport, or voter identification card .

If you can’t vote in person, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

To obtain an absentee ballot, a voter must send in a form with their information requesting a ballot. The deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter is May 13.