Monday is the final day to register to vote in Georgia for May primary

Monday is the crucial day for people not registered to vote in Georgia.

Today is the last day to sign up to vote in Georgia for the May 24 party primary and in nonpartisan elections.

How to register to vote in Georgia

You can check to see if you are registered or update your address or other information by going to the state’s My Voter Page.

Any Georgia resident who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state’s office as long as they have a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued identification card.

Monday is also the first day that counties can send out absentee ballots by mail. To obtain an absentee ballot, a voter must send in a form with their information requesting a ballot. The deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter is May 13.

Early in-person voting begins May 2.

Voters in the Republican and Democratic primaries will decide nominees for U.S. senator, governor and other statewide races, as well as Congress, state Senate, state House and some county posts. Voters in party primaries and on the nonpartisan ballot will decide statewide and local judicial races.

