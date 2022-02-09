Midterm Election 2022: Key dates for Georgia voters
The Midterm Election in 2022 will decide a handful of key races in Georgia, including races for governor and one senate seat.
Georgia voters will also cast ballots under new election laws that affect early voting and absentee ballot procedures.
FOX 5 Atlanta’s voter guide has everything Georgia voters need to know about upcoming elections.
Here are some key dates and deadlines for Georgia voters in 2022:
Georgia voter registration deadlines and election dates
- Special Election: Registration deadline: February 14 Election: March 15
- Registration deadline: February 14
- Election: March 15
- Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: February 14 Election date: April 12
- Registration deadline: February 14
- Election date: April 12
- General Primary Election, Nonpartisan, Special Election Registration deadline: April 25 Election: May 24
- Registration deadline: April 25
- Election: May 24
- General Primary Election, Nonpartisan, Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: April 25 Election: June 21
- Registration deadline: April 25
- Election: June 21
- General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races Registration deadline: May 23 Election: June 21
- Registration deadline: May 23
- Election: June 21
- General Election/Special Election Registration deadline: October 11 Election: November 8
- Registration deadline: October 11
- Election: November 8
- General Election/Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: October 11 Election: December 6
- Registration deadline: October 11
- Election: December 6
- General Election Runoff for Federal Races Registration deadline: November 7 Election: December 6
- Registration deadline: November 7
- Election: December 6
Deadlines for Georgia voters
Absentee ballots
- March Special Election: Absentee ballots mailed, beginning February 21
- March Special Election: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application, March 4
- May General Primary Election: Applications accepted for absentee ballots on March 7
- April Special Election Runoff: Deadline to submit absentee ballot on April 1
- May General Primary Election Deadline to submit absentee ballot on May 13
- June General Primary Runoff: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application on June 10
- November General Election: Applications accepted for an absentee ballot on August 22
- November General Election: Absentee ballots mailed, beginning September 20
- November General Election: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application October 28
- General Election Runoff: Absentee ballots mailed out as soon as possible
Early voting
- March Special Election: February 21 to March 11
- General Primary, Non-Partisan, Special Election: May 2 to May 20Runoff: June 13 to June 17
- Runoff: June 13 to June 17
- November General Election: October 17 to November 4
- Runoff: As soon as possible to December 2
Key races in Georgia
Georgia is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022. The filing deadline is March 11, 2022.
WHO IS RUNNING FOR GEORGIA GOVERNOR?
In addition to the governor's race, voters in Georgia will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022. The filing deadline is March 11, 2022.
The election will fill the Senate seat held by Raphael Warnock (D), who first took office in 2021. Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Warnock.
Another race of interest is Secretary of State. Sec. Brad Raffensperger (R) is up for re-election. Raffensperger was the subject of scrutiny by former President Trump over results of the 2020 Presidential election in Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is investigating a host of alleged Presidential election fraud crimes in the county, which includes a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger.
All of Georgia's seats in the House of Representatives are up for re-election.
