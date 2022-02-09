Midterm Election 2022: Key dates for Georgia voters

article

The Midterm Election in 2022 will decide a handful of key races in Georgia, including races for governor and one senate seat.

Georgia voters will also cast ballots under new election laws that affect early voting and absentee ballot procedures.

FOX 5 Atlanta’s voter guide has everything Georgia voters need to know about upcoming elections.

Here are some key dates and deadlines for Georgia voters in 2022:

Georgia voter registration deadlines and election dates

Special Election: Registration deadline: February 14 Election: March 15

Registration deadline: February 14

Election: March 15

Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: February 14 Election date: April 12

Registration deadline: February 14

Election date: April 12

General Primary Election, Nonpartisan, Special Election Registration deadline: April 25 Election: May 24

Registration deadline: April 25

Election: May 24

General Primary Election, Nonpartisan, Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: April 25 Election: June 21

Registration deadline: April 25

Election: June 21

General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races Registration deadline: May 23 Election: June 21

Registration deadline: May 23

Election: June 21

General Election/Special Election Registration deadline: October 11 Election: November 8

Registration deadline: October 11

Election: November 8

General Election/Special Election Runoff Registration deadline: October 11 Election: December 6

Registration deadline: October 11

Election: December 6

General Election Runoff for Federal Races Registration deadline: November 7 Election: December 6

Registration deadline: November 7

Election: December 6

Deadlines for Georgia voters

Absentee ballots

March Special Election: Absentee ballots mailed, beginning February 21

March Special Election: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application, March 4

May General Primary Election: Applications accepted for absentee ballots on March 7

April Special Election Runoff: Deadline to submit absentee ballot on April 1

May General Primary Election Deadline to submit absentee ballot on May 13

June General Primary Runoff: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application on June 10

November General Election: Applications accepted for an absentee ballot on August 22

November General Election: Absentee ballots mailed, beginning September 20

November General Election: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application October 28

General Election Runoff: Absentee ballots mailed out as soon as possible

Early voting

March Special Election: February 21 to March 11

General Primary, Non-Partisan, Special Election: May 2 to May 20 Runoff: June 13 to June 17

Runoff: June 13 to June 17

November General Election: October 17 to November 4

Runoff: As soon as possible to December 2

Key races in Georgia

Georgia is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022. The filing deadline is March 11, 2022.

WHO IS RUNNING FOR GEORGIA GOVERNOR?

In addition to the governor's race, voters in Georgia will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022. The filing deadline is March 11, 2022.

The election will fill the Senate seat held by Raphael Warnock (D), who first took office in 2021. Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Warnock.

Another race of interest is Secretary of State. Sec. Brad Raffensperger (R) is up for re-election. Raffensperger was the subject of scrutiny by former President Trump over results of the 2020 Presidential election in Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is investigating a host of alleged Presidential election fraud crimes in the county, which includes a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger.

All of Georgia's seats in the House of Representatives are up for re-election.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FACES GOP CHALLENGERS IN CHANGING 14th DISTRICT