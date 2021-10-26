Georgia drivers are paying more at the gas pump. Here’s why

The average price for gas shot up about 25 cents in the last month in the state of Georgia, according to industry analysts.

"It’s been a pretty big jump," said Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

De Haan says the issue will likely get worse before it gets better.

At Dean’s Midtown Shell on Spring St. in Atlanta, the price for a regular gallon of gas was $3.99 on Tuesday.

De Haan says it’s a worldwide issue of too much demand and not enough supply. He said it’s in part because of a call made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC.

"The price of oil took a pretty big jump after OPEC declined to increase production further and thus gas prices have really soared in the last few weeks," De Haan said. "This is a gap overseas that likely will widen […]This is not something that solves itself overnight or in a few weeks."

Another factor he mentioned was a surge in demand for oil from China amid a coal shortage.

Back in Atlanta, the rise is hurting people who depend on a full tank of gas to make money, like part-time Uber driver Regina Bedell.

"The gas prices are causing things to be horrible," Bedell said. "You’ve got to be somebody who’s driving sixty hours a week. The problem is now, the gas prices are making it where it’s not even profitable to do that."

Bedell said the spike in gas prices have forced other rideshare drivers she’s spoken to make some difficult decisions.

"I’m talking to people who are losing money during the day when they’re driving," she said. "Other people are having to decide what bills they’re going to pay because they can’t afford to make a living."

De Haan had a few tips to save money at the pump. The first obvious one is to drive less. He said even driving slower could end up going a long way. He added shopping around, and using gas station loyalty programs, and credit cards that have cashback on gas purchases will also help lessen the blow.

