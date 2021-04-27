'Save my life': Georgia deputy searching for kidney donor

article

A sheriff's office in Georgia is reaching out in hopes that someone can help them find a kidney for one of its criminal investigators.

The Early County Sheriff's Office shared a post by 41-year-old Sgt. James Kimble, who lives in Blakely and works at the department as a criminal investigator.

Kimble has Stage 5 kidney disease, which means his kidneys are not functioning properly and he is facing either the choice of continual dialysis treatment or finding a transplant.

"Kidney disease has really taken a toll over my life. I have always been a hardworking, dependable, and a very active person my entire life but lately most days I can barely get up in the mornings," Kimble wrote. "I want to be healthy AGAIN!!! I look forward to the day that I am not tired, unwell, and just be able to enjoy life to the fullest. A living donor can save my life."

While waiting for a deceased donor is possible, officials say that could take up to four to five years for him to get the chance to have a transplant.

"I know this is a huge request but I have devoted so much of my life to making a difference for my family, friends, and community," he said.

The investigator is hoping to find a type O donor and says the cost of donating the organ would be covered by his insurance.

If you are interested in helping Kimble and determining if your blood type can successfully match his, he asks that you call his coordinator Leanne Whitehead at 404-605-4605.

Kimble's post on the Early County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page has received thousands of shares and hundreds of comments full of prayers and positive words.

If you'd like to help Sgt. Kimble with his medical expenses, an account has been set up at the Georgia Community Bank on Columbia Road in Blakely, Georgia.

