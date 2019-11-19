Georgia deputies arrest 14, seize guns and drugs in massive meth bust investigation
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A major methamphetamine bust in Pickens County this week after a three-month-long investigation.
Monday, Pickens County deputies and agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad served warrants on five different locations around Jasper. Investigators said they have taken down what they describe as a “loosely organized group of individuals” who were moving meth into the area. Investigators said they tracked the organization all the way to Southern California.
Police said, during the raids, they recovered seven guns, small amounts of marijuana and pills and about seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine. In addition, 14 people were taken into custody and charged with more arrests expected.
(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
- The Pickens County Sheriff's Offices said the following people were arrested in connection to the bust:
- Vicky Ponder, 55, of Jasper, for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Robert K. Privette, 55, of Jasper, for trafficking methamphetamine and racketeering influenced corrupt organizations (RICO)
- Angela Patterson, 39, of Ball Ground, for possession of methamphetamine
- Kevin Biermann, 64, of Jasper, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and violation of RICO Act
- Marvin Ray Waldroup, 51, of Jasper, for trafficking methamphetamine and violation of RICO Act
- Tony Pettigrew, 53, of Jasper, for trafficking methamphetamine and obstruction
- Diana Hamby, 48, of Jasper, for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Micheal Smith, 28, of Canton, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Hayden Howard, 28, of Canton, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Dakota Estes. 29, of Jasper, for possession of methamphetamine
- Amanda Estes , 27, of Jasper, for possession of methamphetamine
- JoAnn Flowers, 51, of Jasper, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Barry Morgan, 59, of Jasper, for violation of RICO Act
- Anthony Baker, 58, of Jasper, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of RICO Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies said they still have outstanding warrants for suspects in Cherokee County and Tennessee.
