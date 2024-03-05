Georgia Democrats threaten to 'Leave It Blank' in protest of Biden's Israel policies

The Biden administration could face protest during Georgia’s Democratic primary for its support of Israel. A coalition of faith leaders, activists, and political organizations are urging voters to leave their ballots blank.

The coalition accuses President Biden of enabling genocide in Gaza and is urging voters across the state to visit their polling place on March 12, request the Democratic primary ballot, and submit their ballot without choosing Biden or any of the other Democratic candidates.

What is the ‘Leave it Blank Primary Campaign’

The Georgia group's "Leave It Blank Primary Campaign" follows similar efforts in Michigan, where nearly 100,000 Democrats voted "uncommitted" to Biden's re-election due to the war in Gaza.

"Democratic leaders should go to President Biden and say look you've got to stop this genocide, you got to stop this madness because there are voters in Georgia who, on principle, are not going to vote for you if this violence continues," CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell explained.

A coalition of Georgia faith leaders, activists, and political organizations are urging voters to leave their ballots blank. (FOX 5)

Response to Georgia Democratic primary protest

State Sen. Sheik Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, said he understands the group's concerns, but worries the impact such efforts could have on Biden's chances for re-election come November.

"When it comes to November, we all have to come back together to elect whoever the nominee is, and it looks like right now it's President Biden," Rahman said.

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, who serves as chair of the Georgia Democratic Party responded in a written statement:

"President Biden has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and continues to negotiate a longterm ceasefire to bring stability to the region. Elections are about choices. Voters have a right to use their voices with the primary ballot to highlight issues that matter most to them. We all know there’s a lot of time between now and November. What happens on March 12th is not a direct indicator of what will happen in November. Georgia Democrats have been counted out before and we will continue to show up in every corner of every county reminding voters of how Democrats have delivered for Georgians over the last 3 years under the leadership of the Biden Harris administration."