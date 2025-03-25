Georgia daffodil festival named best in the United States

The Brief The Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens was named the best flower festival in the nation by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The festival features more than 20 million daffodils blooming over six weeks. Gibbs Gardens is located at 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground and is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.



Here in Georgia, we already know that Ball Ground’s Gibbs Gardens is special. Now, the rest of the country knows it, too.

Earlier this month, the Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens was named the best flower festival in the nation by the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, ahead of Zoo Blooms at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (in second place) and the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival (in third). With more than 20 million daffodils blooming over six weeks, Gibbs Gardens boasts the largest daffodil display in the country, with the gorgeous flowers creating a vibrant tapestry over more than 50 acres. Staffers at Gibbs Gardens say the best way to see the daffodils is to visit every two weeks in order to see the changes in the blooms.

We last featured the Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens back in 2023, during which time founder Jim Gibbs gave us a personal tour of his award-winning property. Gibbs purchased the land back in 1980, and has since developed it into one of the largest residential estate gardens in the country.

"It blows your mind," Gibbs said, gazing over the daffodil display. "It’s a pleasure and a wonderful reward to me personally, because I dreamed of this to be world-class."

Gibbs Gardens is located at 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground, and admission costs $25 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for children. Current hours of operation are 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on visiting Gibbs Gardens, click here.