Georgia sheriff warning about crime ring targeting Asian, Indian residents

Sheriff's deputies in Oconee County warn they've learned about an organized crime ring that's targeting members of the Asian and Indian community.

The sheriff tells FOX 5 the criminal group typically goes after the homes of business owners or citizens who may have a large amount of money or valuables in their home.

While officials say the crimes have been more prevalent in metro Atlanta, there have been multiple incidents in Oconee County.

So deputies are asking that everyone be vigilant.

Deputies say there are a few ways to lower your risk of becoming a victim including not keeping a lot of cash at home, not letting others know you have money or valuables at home, and using video surveillance and home alarm systems.

If you have any questions, concerns, or information about the thefts, please call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (706) 769 3945.

