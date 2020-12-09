Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by over 60% in last 7 days, data shows

New cases of COVID-19 in the state have increased by 62% since last week, according to new data released Wednesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Health officials report over 448,000 PCR confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 58,000 antigen-positive COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases jumped by 2.6% from the previous peak in late July. The data was measured from December 1 through December 7.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 percent change 11/21-27, 11/28-12/4 (GDPH).

The positivity rate also saw a significant rise and stands at 12% as of December 7, the department of health reports.

Hospitalizations increased 13% over the course of the last 7-days and stand at 2,502 as of Monday. However, overall hospitalizations have dropped by 22% from the daily high on July 30.

Over 9,000 people have died in Georgia due to COVID-19.

The latest rise in cases of COVID-19 comes one day after Gov. Brian Kemp warned Georgians to continue to follow public health guidelines as state officials get ready to distribute the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the Georgia Department of Public Health said she expects Georgia to get several hundred thousand vaccines in the first phase of distribution, but exact numbers as subject to change.

Gov. Kemp said both he and Dr. Toomey will get vaccinated to help reassure the public, though they have not determined yet when.

